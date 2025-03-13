NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Bucks

The shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday for the start of a difficult stretch that sees them play six games in eight days.

The Lakers do so mired in a two-game losing streak after defeats to the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets to begin their road trip.

LeBron James remains out of the lineup because of his groin injury, which puts even more on the plate of Luka Doncic. He’s among the top NBA picks for the national broadcast and available at discount, down from 31.5 combined points, rebounds and assists to 27.5.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Bucks

Luka Doncic: 27.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Dalton Knecht: 15.5 points

Pick: more

Taurean Prince: 8.5 points

Pick: more

