NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first loss of the season and now continue a road trip by playing the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The game of course not only represents a homecoming for LeBron James, but his son Bronny as well. The James family made NBA history on Opening Night as becoming the first father and son duo to play in the same game.

While Bronny is expected to spend time with the South Bay Lakers this season, he is currently with the parent team and could make for a special moment with LeBron once again.

Meanwhile, the elder James is looking to get on track amid an uneven start to the season.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Cavs

Austin Reaves: 4.5 rebounds

Pick: more

LeBron James: 23.5 points

Pick: more

Evan Mobley: 11.5 combined rebounds and assists (discount)

Pick: more

