NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed a successful GRAMMYs road trip that ended with a buzz-worthy win over the New York Knicks that in turn was followed by their blockbuster trade to acquire Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber.

Doncic’s introductory press conference with the Lakers was held Tuesday morning, and Morris and Kleber also spoke about joining the franchise at UCLA Training Center.

Doncic won’t yet make his Lakers debut as he continues to recover from a left calf strain.

Thus, the Lakers are shorthanded as the face the L.A. Clippers for a second this season. Their last meeting, which also came at Intuit Dome, saw the Lakers fall well short.

