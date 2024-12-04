NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers continued with their uneven play in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night and remain shorthanded heading into action against the Miami Heat.

Austin Reaves was downgraded to out for Wednesday’s game because of a left pelvic contusion. That creates more of an opportunity for D’Angelo Russell, among others.

Russell being primed for a breakout game is one of our special picks. So too is Anthony Davis bouncing back from a subpar offensive performance.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Heat

D’Angelo Russell: 24.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: less

Anthony Davis: 41.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Tyler Herro: 22.5 points

Pick: less

