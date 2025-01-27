NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers began their annual Grammys road trip by defeating the Golden State Warriors to extend their winning streak to three games.

That could continue as the Lakers are entering a stretch of facing struggling teams, beginning with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Hornets

LeBron James: 39.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Austin Reaves: 29.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

LaMelo Ball: 27.5 points

Pick: less

Have you subscribed to the Dodger Blue YouTube channel? Be sure to ring the notification bell to watch player interviews, participate in shows and giveaways, and stay up to date on all Dodgers news and rumors!