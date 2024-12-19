NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers had another three-day break in their schedule and now face the Sacramento Kings in back-to-back games on the road.

The Lakers have some momentum on their side as LeBron James returned to the lineup for a win over the Memphis Grizzlies that was just their second in the last six games. L.A. enters Thursday’s matchup at Golden 1 Center having gone 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Sacramento also is rested as they last played on Monday, which was a loss that snapped their three-game winning streak. Overall, the Kings are 13-14 this season.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Kings

Max Christie: 3.5 rebounds

Pick: more

Rui Hachimura: 20.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Domantas Sabonis: 39.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

