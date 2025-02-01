NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers began their annual Grammys road trip by winning three of four games despite Anthony Davis going down with an injury in the midst of it.

They now face their toughest test of the trip though, taking on the New York Knicks in prime time at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC on Saturday night.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Hornets

LeBron James: 42.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

LeBron James has typically stepped up in the absence of Anthony Davis and loves playing at Madison Square Garden.

Rui Hachimura: 19.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Rui Hachimura is coming off one of his better offensive performances in weeks and knows he needs to show up offensively to beat a quality Knicks team.

Karl-Anthony Towns: 41.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Without Davis, the Lakers are undersized on the front line, giving Karl-Anthony Towns a prime opportunity to have a big game both when it comes to scoring and on the glass.

