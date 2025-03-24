Lifestyle

NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Magic

Matthew Moreno
2 Min Read
The Los Angeles Lakers got back to full health on Saturday but suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the lowly Chicago Bulls. The 146 points the Lakers allowed represented a season high.

Now they begin a four-game road trip against the Orlando Magic as the season nears its end and Western Conference standings come into more focus for playoff purposes.

Monday’s game includes the Magic inducting Dwight Howard into the franchise’s Hall of Fame. Howard of course is remembered for his three stints with the Lakers, one of which included winning an NBA championship.

Separate from the Lakers and Magic, Anthony Edwards is available to be picked on a discount of 26.5 points, down from 28.5.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Magic

LeBron James: 22.5 points

Pick: more

Franz Wagner: 23.5 points

Pick: more

Anthony Edwards: 26.5 assists

Pick: more

