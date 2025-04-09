NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing their penultimate road game of the regular season in a highly-anticipated matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Wednesday’s game marks Luka Doncic’s first time back at American Airlines Center since he was traded to the Lakers in a blockbuster deal that also included Anthony Davis.

Davis is facing the Lakers for the first time since the trade because he missed when the Mavericks played at Crypto.Com Arena on Feb. 25. Doncic had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in the Lakers’ 107-99 win that night.

The Lakers can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Wednesday.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 31.5 points

Pick: more

Rui Hachimura: 12.5 points

Pick: more

Naji Marshall: 12.5 points

Pick: more

