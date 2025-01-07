NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a short Texas road trip that began with a loss to the Houston Rockets despite a valiant comeback effort.

Now the Lakers face the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks, who remain without their starting backcourt as Luka Doncic (left calf strain) and Kyrie Irving (bulging disc in back) are dealing with respective injuries. Daniel Gafford (left ankle sprain) also is out for the Mavericks.

Tuesday’s game may have lost some excitement because of the injuries, but it already had been selected for a national broadcast on TNT.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Mavs

Dorian Finney-Smith: 6.5 points

Pick: more

Anthony Davis: 43.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Spencer Dinwiddie: 19.5 combined points, rebounds and rebounds

Pick: more

