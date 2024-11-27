NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their third game in a row on Tuesday night in what was also the first time they suffered a loss in NBA Cup play since the league implemented the in-season tournament last year.

Wednesday’s game completes a back-to-back for the Lakers, who face the San Antonio Spurs for a second time in the last two weeks. Their first matchup, which also came at Frost Bank Center, was a Lakers win in their first NBA cup game of the season.

While the Lakers are mired in a three-game losing streak, the Spurs enter having won four in a row and seven of their last 10.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Spurs

Austin Reaves: 8.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Anthony Davis: 15.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Victor Wembanyama: 37.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

