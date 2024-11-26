NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Suns Emirates Cup Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a two-game losing streak as they face the Phoenix Suns in the first of back-to-back road games.

Although the Lakers have dropped their last two games, they are undefeated so far this season in NBA Cup play. Last year’s In-Season Tournament champions, the Lakers have yet to lose an Cup game during the group stage.

They face a Suns team that welcomes back Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Their respective injuries coincided with the Suns falling into a current five-game losing streak and having dropped six of their last seven.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

One of the top Lakers picks from Betr for Tuesday night is a discount on LeBron James for 19.5 points scored.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Suns

LeBron James: 19.5 points

Pick: more

Anthony Davis: 43.5 combined points, rebounds, assists

Pick: more

Kevin Durant: 22.5 points

Pick: more

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!