NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2024-2025 NBA season with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, topping a reigning Western Conference Finals participant on Opening Night for the league.

The night included NBA history being made as LeBron James and Bronny shared the court together. It represented the first time an NBA player has ever played alongside his son.

Now LeBron and the Lakers look to build off their encouraging win as they take on the Phoenix Suns. The game is being played on a busy night in Los Angeles, which includes the New York Yankees and Dodgers beginning the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

The Suns are coming off an overtime win against the L.A. Clippers in the first game played at Intuit Dome.

Betr Picks: Suns vs. Lakers

D’Angelo Russell: 23.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Rui Hachimura: 4.5 rebounds

Pick: more

Tyus Jones: 16.5 combined points and assists

Pick: more

