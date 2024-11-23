NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Nuggets Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first home loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion and now welcome Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets to Crypto.com Arena for an intriguing matchup.

There’s been little love lost between the Nuggets and Lakers over recent seasons, and any lingering animosity may have an added wrinkle with Westbrook facing his former team.

Denver is coming off an overtime loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks despite Nikola Jokic posting a triple-double in his return to the lineup. The Nuggets are just 8-6 so far this season but they won’t be a team LeBron James overlooks.

“Every game is a test, especially when you’re in the West,” James said of the matchup. “So doesn’t matter the opponent. The West is, you look at, I think it’s 11 teams, maybe over .500. Every game of the test.”

