NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Rockets Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their four-game road trip with a win to split their time away from Crypto.com Arena and now face the Houston Rockets in a pivotal matchup for seeding in the Western Conference playoffs.

Entering Monday’s game, the Lakers are 3.5 games back of the Rockets for the No. 2 seed. Houston is on a three-game winning streak and are 9-1 in their last 10.

The Lakers and Rockets are scheduled to meet again on April 11. Houston won the first head-to-head meeting between the teams back on Jan. 5, though L.A. had yet to acquire Luka Doncic.

Doncic is available at a special discount of 24.5 points, down from his normal average of 29.5

Betr Picks: Rockets vs. Lakers

Luka Doncic: 24.5 points

Pick: more

Rui Hachimura: 10.5 points

Pick: more

Alperen Sengun: 18.5 points

Pick: more

