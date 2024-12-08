NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Trail Blazers Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are back home from a disappointing road trip that ended on a three-game losing streak that dropped their record this season to 12-11. Overall, the Lakers are just 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Sunday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers is just one of two games the Lakers play this week. Their next contest is facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each had big performances in the overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and both are easy picks for Sunday night.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr Picks: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Anthony Davis: 0.5 made 3-pointers

Pick: more

LeBron James: 18.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Deni Avdija: 22.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!