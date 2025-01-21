NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Wizards Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to generate any momentum from a nail-biting win as they lost their first game at the Intuit Dome, but now have an opportunity to get back on track against the lowly Washington Wizards.

The Wizards enter play with the worst record in the NBA at 6-35 and have won just one game in 2025 — on New Year’s Day. They take the court Tuesday night on a 10-game losing streak.

It’s a matchup that the Lakers theoretically do not need to be perfect in, which LeBron James suggested after their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers was the case when facing top teams due to having a small margin for error.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr Picks: Wizards vs. Lakers

LeBron James: 16.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Gabe Vincent: 3.5 combined rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Jordan Poole: 20.5 points

Pick: more

Have you subscribed to the Dodger Blue YouTube channel? Be sure to ring the notification bell to watch player interviews, participate in shows and giveaways, and stay up to date on all Dodgers news and rumors!