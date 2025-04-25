Lifestyle

NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Playoff Picks For Lakers Vs. Timberwolves

Staff Writer
1 Min Read
Austin Reaves
Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) looks on during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers avoided a 2-0 series deficit with a better effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves and now look to swing their first-round matchup by taking Game 3.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick using code “LakersNation.” Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Also, throughout the NBA playoffs, Betr is offering consumers a free $5 on top of the 100% deposit match when signing up through the link and code above.

For Game 3 between the Lakers and Timberwolves, Doncic is available at a slight discount of 35.5 combined points and rebounds, down from 39.5.

Betr Picks: Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Luka Doncic: 35.5 combined points and rebounds

Pick: more

Austin Reaves: 27.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Naz Reid: 19.5 combined points rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED: