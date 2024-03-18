NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Hawks Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Golden State Warriors but have Anthony Davis available despite missing most of Saturday’s game due to an eye contusion.

The Lakers are playing their 10th of 12 consecutive games in the state of California. They’ve gone just 5-5 thus far and enter play Monday night in 10th place of the Western Conference, a mere percentage points behind the Warriors.

Sleeper Picks and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $500 in a first deposit match. Sleeper has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Sleeper is offering first-time users a special sale on Jalen Brunson, up to $20 deposit.

Sleeper Picks: Hawks vs. Lakers

Anthony Davis 41.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Davis is capable of impacting all facets of the game for the Lakers but may be somewhat limited playing through his eye issue. Thus totaling a combined 42 points, rebounds and assists might not be in the cards for the All-Star big man.

Pick: Less

D’Angelo Russell: 2.5 3-pointers made

D’Angelo Russell has been one of the Lakers’ best shooters from behind the arc and could figure to have added motivation playing the Hawks, given trade speculation at the deadline this season.

Pick: more

Dejounte Murray: 37.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Similarly, Dejounte Murray could be in line for a big night against the Lakers. Murray is fresh off scoring 21 points to go along with 2 rebounds and 10 assists against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Murray’s performance helped the Hawks snap a three-game losing streak.

Pick: more

Jalen Brunson: 0.5 points

Brunson is a lock to at least make one free throw or a single basket against the Warriors. Brunson having a big game could not only help Lakers Nation Sleeper plays, but assist the team in the standings as well.

Pick: more

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!