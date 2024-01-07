NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Lakers Game Against Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a four-game losing streak heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, which is a great opportunity to take advantage of a fantasy basketball promo from Sleeper Picks.

Sleeper Picks and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $500 in a first deposit match. Sleeper has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Sunday’s game has added importance for the Lakers as they have lost 10 of their last 14 games, and speculation is growing that head coach Darvin Ham could end up being fired.

As for matters on the court, Anthony Davis and James Harden could both be in line for big performances. In their last meeting on November 1, 2023, the Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Clippers by mounting a comeback and hanging on an in overtime thriller.

Sleeper Picks: Clippers vs. Lakers

Anthony Davis: double-double

While the Lakers have collectively struggled of late, Davis is in the midst of a strong season. He’s averaging 25.3 points per game and 12.3 rebounds, all the while making a case for Defensive Player of the Year.

Davis’ availability for the Clippers game is not yet guaranteed as he’s currently listed as probable due to a left ankle sprain/bone bruise. Davis has played in each of the Lakers’ last 10 games.

The Sleeper pick for Davis is a double-double against the Clippers. He’s achieved as much eight times in the last 10 games.

Pick: Yes

James Harden: 9.5 assists

After getting off to a slow start upon being traded to the Clippers, Harden has settled into a groove and the team is succeeding with him. The Clippers enter play on a five-game winning streak and have vaulted to the top of the Pacific Division behind a torrid stretch of going 14-2.

Harden is a capable scorer himself but the Sleeper pick against the Lakers is 9.5 assists. Given the Lakers’ struggles to defend the 3-point line and the Clippers’ shooters, Harden figures to be in prime position to collect at least 10 assists.

Pick: over

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!