NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Lakers Game Against Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their five-game losing streak with a thrilling win against the Los Angeles Clippers and followed that up with a nail-biter over the Toronto Raptors.

Now the Lakers look to close out a homestand by defeating the Phoenix Suns to extend their modest winning streak to three games. The Lakers are undefeated against the Suns in their three meetings so far this season.

Sleeper Picks: Suns vs. Lakers

Anthony Davis: 44.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Anthony Davis continues to deliver in all facets for the Lakers and has seven double-doubles in his last 10 games. Davis has also found his teammates, tallying at least six assists in three of the last five games.

The Sleeper pick for Davis is 44.5 combined points, rebounds and assists.

Pick: More

Devin Booker: 11.5 combined assists and rebounds

Although Kevin Durant draws plenty of warranted attention, particularly whenever playing against LeBron James, Devin Booker arguably is just as key to the Suns’ success.

Booker has plenty of scoring potential that’s often put on display, but the Sleeper pick against the Lakers is 11.5 combined assists and rebounds.

Pick: More

Austin Reaves: 1.5 made 3-pointers

Austin Reaves has struggled shooting throughout various stretches this season, and his Sleeper pick is 1.5 3-pointers. Reaves has multiple 3-pointers in four of his last 10 games, but three of those came in a row during December.

Reaves has downplayed his shooting struggles and prioritized the Lakers’ success.

Pick: More

