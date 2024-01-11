NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Lakers Game Against Suns
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their five-game losing streak with a thrilling win against the Los Angeles Clippers and followed that up with a nail-biter over the Toronto Raptors.

Now the Lakers look to close out a homestand by defeating the Phoenix Suns to extend their modest winning streak to three games. The Lakers are undefeated against the Suns in their three meetings so far this season.

Sleeper Picks and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $500 in a first deposit match. Sleeper has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Sleeper Picks: Suns vs. Lakers

Sleeper Picks ad

Anthony Davis: 44.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Anthony Davis continues to deliver in all facets for the Lakers and has seven double-doubles in his last 10 games. Davis has also found his teammates, tallying at least six assists in three of the last five games.

The Sleeper pick for Davis is 44.5 combined points, rebounds and assists.

Pick: More

Devin Booker: 11.5 combined assists and rebounds

Although Kevin Durant draws plenty of warranted attention, particularly whenever playing against LeBron James, Devin Booker arguably is just as key to the Suns’ success.

Booker has plenty of scoring potential that’s often put on display, but the Sleeper pick against the Lakers is 11.5 combined assists and rebounds.

Pick: More

Austin Reaves: 1.5 made 3-pointers

Austin Reaves has struggled shooting throughout various stretches this season, and his Sleeper pick is 1.5 3-pointers. Reaves has multiple 3-pointers in four of his last 10 games, but three of those came in a row during December.

Reaves has downplayed his shooting struggles and prioritized the Lakers’ success.

Pick: More

Sleeper Picks ad

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

DeMarcus Cousins, Lakers

NBA Rumors: Transaction Window For Remainder Of Season Scheduled June 23-30

Before the NBA resumes play in the Walt Disney World bubble with seeding games on July 30, there still are some…
Stanley Johnson, Lakers, South Bay Lakers

Bulls Lure Stanley Johnson Away From South Bay Lakers After Multiple Players Enter Health & Safety Protocols

Injuries and the NBA’s health and safety protocols are taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers and their rivals this season…
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Lakers

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook & All Other Players Except Dennis Schroder In Attendance For First Day Of Minicamp

After a long layoff, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally gearing up for the 2022-23 season to officially tip off…
Pau Gasol, Lakers

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Excited To Coach In NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol’s jersey retirement is fast approaching as the second half of the season is almost underway…