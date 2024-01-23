NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Lakers Vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers completed their four-game homestand with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers and now face the Los Angeles Clippers as the designated road team at Crypto.Com Arena.

It’s the second matchup between the Clippers and Lakers since January 7, which was a thriller. However, Tuesday’s game sees the Lakers somewhat shorthanded as LeBron James was ruled out due to a lingering left ankle injury.

In James’ absence the Lakers figure to further lean on Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves as they look to remain undefeated in three meetings against the Clippers so far this season.

Sleeper Picks: Clippers vs. Lakers

Paul George: 2.5 assists

Although Kawhi Leonard is the Clippers’ leading scorer and James Harden averages the most assists, Paul George is an important do-it-all contributor for the team.

George is averaging two assists per game against the Lakers, and overall had at least three in three of his last five games.

Pick: More

Austin Reaves: 1.5 made 3-pointers

Reaves bounced back from an 0-for-6 effort behind to arc to knock down three of four attempts against the Trail Blazers. He’s averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers per game this season but missed all three attempts against the Clippers on January 7.

Pick: More

Anthony Davis: double-double

Davis has been nothing short of an MVP candidate for the Lakers and has a double-double in his last five games. Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds when the Lakers defeated the Clippers earlier this month.

Pick: More

