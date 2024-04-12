NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Lakers Vs. Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in their penultimate game of the NBA regular season.

The Lakers are in desperate need of a win as they look to avoid remaining in 10th place of the Western Conference standings. That also is the final spot of the Play-In Tournament, which would put the Lakers on the road as they do not hold a tiebreaker against the Golden State Warriors.

Sleeper Picks: Warriors vs. Lakers

Anthony Davis: 2.5 assists

Anthony Davis is back in the Lakers lineup after dealing with a headache and nausea. Davis said prior to the game he’s in good health and remains optimistic over the Lakers’ playoff odds.

While the Lakers need Davis’ scoring, he also has been somewhat of a distributor on offense as well and should tally at least three assists against the Grizzlies.

Pick: more

D’Angelo Russell: 21.5 combined points and assists

D’Angelo Russell has cooled after going on a torrid stretch but remains plenty capable of making an impact on offense.

Russell is known for his scoring, which should carry him to a combined 22 points and assists.

Pick: more

Jake LaRavia: 25.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

The Grizzlies are without several key players and rotation pieces, which should lead to an increased opportunity for Jake LaRavia. However, the guess here is LaRavia doesn’t quite have a big all-around effort.

LaRavia did have 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists late last month.

Pick: less

