NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Lakers Vs. Pelicans Play-In Tournament
LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Lakers, Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season on a high note, which included defeating the New Orleans on the final day.

That set the stage for a rematch in the Play-In Tournament, with the winner advancing to the Western Conference playoffs for a first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The loser of the game remains in the Play-In for a matchup against the winner between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Sleeper Picks: Lakers vs. Pelicans

LeBron James: 0.5 points

James was more of a distributor on the final day of the regular season but the Lakers figure to need him to help carry a scoring load if they are to advance out of the Play-In.

Pick: more

Rui Hachimura: 4.5 rebounds

Rui Hachimura has played well of late and should emerge as a key third scorer for the Lakers against the Pelicans. But his value may also come in the form of helping control the defensive glass.

Pick: more

C.J. McCollum: 22.5 points

C.J. McCollum was one of the few bright spots for the Pelicans in their loss on Sunday and figures to continue his scoring ability.

Pick: more

