NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Lakers Vs. Pelicans Play-In Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season on a high note, which included defeating the New Orleans on the final day.

That set the stage for a rematch in the Play-In Tournament, with the winner advancing to the Western Conference playoffs for a first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The loser of the game remains in the Play-In for a matchup against the winner between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

Sleeper Picks and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $500 in a first deposit match. Sleeper has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

LeBron James specifically was on sale for a one-time contest entry up to $20.

Sleeper Picks: Lakers vs. Pelicans

LeBron James: 0.5 points

James was more of a distributor on the final day of the regular season but the Lakers figure to need him to help carry a scoring load if they are to advance out of the Play-In.

Pick: more

Rui Hachimura: 4.5 rebounds

Rui Hachimura has played well of late and should emerge as a key third scorer for the Lakers against the Pelicans. But his value may also come in the form of helping control the defensive glass.

Pick: more

C.J. McCollum: 22.5 points

C.J. McCollum was one of the few bright spots for the Pelicans in their loss on Sunday and figures to continue his scoring ability.

Pick: more

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!