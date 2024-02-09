NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Pelicans Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had their three-game winning streak snapped Thursday night and now face the New Orleans Pelicans to complete a back-to-back set at home.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are in the midst of a four-game winning streak and are two days removed from starting their road trip by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans has ascended into sixth place in the Western Conference and they enter Friday’s matchup four games ahead of the Lakers.

Sleeper Picks: Pelicans vs. Lakers

Anthony Davis: 38.5 points and rebounds

Anthony Davis historically performs well against his former team and should be in line for another big game as the Lakers look to get back on track.

Davis fell one rebound shy of notching a double-double against the Denver Nuggets.

Pick: More

LeBron James: 0.5 points

James is on an historic stretch of reaching double-figures in scoring, and surely he’ll make at least one basket or a free throw against the Pelicans.

While James has excelled on an individual level this season, he’s hopeful the Lakers have better health after not making any moves at the NBA trade deadline.

Pick:More

D’Angelo Russell: 18.5 points

D’Angelo Russell is expected to be back in the Lakers lineup after missing their loss to the Nuggets because of an injection in his knee.

Russell put together big scoring games leading up to the trade deadline, but may need a little time to find his rhythm after what Lakers head coach Darvin Ham deemed a tuneup.

Pick: Less

Brandon Ingram: 23.5 points

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.7 points this season but tends to revel in facing the Lakers. Ingram had just 15 points against the Clippers but 41 in his game prior to that.

Pick: More

