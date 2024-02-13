NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Pistons Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have won four of their last five games and now face the Detroit Pistons to play at home for the last time before the All-Star break.
Tuesday’s game is the frontend of a back-to-back for the Lakers as they face Utah Jazz on the road in a Valentine’s Day game. They then will be off until returning to the court on February 22 for a road matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
Sleeper Picks: Pistons vs. Lakers
LeBron James: 0.5 points
If there is anything that can be considered a guaranteed lock, it’s James making at least one basket or free throw against the Pistons.
James scored 21 points in the Lakers’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Pick:More
Austin Reaves: 1.5 3-pointers made
With Spencer Dinwiddie making his Lakers debut, Austin Reaves could be in line for more catch-and-shoot opportunities behind the arc.
Reaves has made multiple 3-pointers in five of his last six games.
Pick:More
Jaden Ivey: 29.5 combined points, rebounds and assists
Second-year guard Jaden Ivey has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Pistons team. Overall on the season he’s averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Ivey had 23 points but just 4 rebounds and 2 assists in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Prior to that point, Ivey exceeded 29.5 combined points, rebounds and assists in back-to-back games.
Pick:More
