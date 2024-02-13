NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Pistons Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have won four of their last five games and now face the Detroit Pistons to play at home for the last time before the All-Star break.

Tuesday’s game is the frontend of a back-to-back for the Lakers as they face Utah Jazz on the road in a Valentine’s Day game. They then will be off until returning to the court on February 22 for a road matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

Tuesday's game is the frontend of a back-to-back for the Lakers as they face Utah Jazz on the road in a Valentine's Day game. They then will be off until returning to the court on February 22 for a road matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

First-time users can also enjoy LeBron James being discounted to just 0.5 points, a mark he is sure to hit.

Sleeper Picks: Pistons vs. Lakers

LeBron James: 0.5 points

If there is anything that can be considered a guaranteed lock, it’s James making at least one basket or free throw against the Pistons.

James scored 21 points in the Lakers’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pick:More

Austin Reaves: 1.5 3-pointers made

With Spencer Dinwiddie making his Lakers debut, Austin Reaves could be in line for more catch-and-shoot opportunities behind the arc.

Reaves has made multiple 3-pointers in five of his last six games.

Pick:More

Jaden Ivey: 29.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Second-year guard Jaden Ivey has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Pistons team. Overall on the season he’s averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Ivey had 23 points but just 4 rebounds and 2 assists in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Prior to that point, Ivey exceeded 29.5 combined points, rebounds and assists in back-to-back games.

Pick:More

