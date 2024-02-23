NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Spurs Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing loss in their first game out of the All-Star break and now look to avoid back-to-back losses as they host the San Antonio Spurs.

It’s an important game for the Lakers considering their playoff hopes in a tight Western Conference and difficult upcoming schedule.

Meanwhile, the Spurs also are coming off a loss Thursday in what’s been a down season despite drafting Victor Wembanyama.

Sleeper Picks and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $500 in a first deposit match. Sleeper has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

First-time users can also enjoy Damian Lillard being discounted to just 0.5 points, a mark he is sure to hit.

Sleeper Picks: Spurs vs. Lakers

LeBron James: 0.5 double-double

LeBron James is back in the lineup after missing the first game out of the All-Star break because of a nagging left ankle injury. The Lakers are going to need every bit of James’ brilliance to get back on track after having their three-game winning streak snapped.

James has just one double-double in his last five games.

Pick: more

Austin Reaves: 1.5 3-pointers made

Reaves has found his shooting stroke throughout the month of February, connecting on multiple 3-pointers in seven of eight games.

Reaves made three and four 3-pointers when the Lakers faced the Spurs in back-to-back games in December.

On the season he’s averaging 1.7 made shots from behind the arc.

Pick: more

D’Angelo Russell: 24.5 combined points and assists

Russell continued his strong play against the Golden State Warriors as he continues to have an integral role in the Lakers’ success.

Russell should be able to tally a combined 25 points and assists against the Spurs.

Pick: more

Rui Hachimura: 0.5 assists

The Lakers have oftentimes relied on — or hoped — for Hachimura to be Jack of all trades. It’s panned out at times and Hachimura should be able to tally at least one assist.

Pick: more

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!