NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Timberwolves Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up an impressive win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night and now look to generate some momentum against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who remain in pursuit of the best record in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are playing their seventh of nine consecutive games in the state of California. They’ve gone 4-2 thus far but remain in ninth place of the Western Conference standings, entering play one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

Sleeper Picks and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $500 in a first deposit match. Sleeper has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Sleeper Picks: Timberwolves vs. Lakers

LeBron James: 0.5 points

With LeBron James back in the Lakers lineup, first-time Sleeper users can enjoy a great value for an entry of up to $20. James effectively is a lock to score at least one basket or make a free throw against the Timberwolves.

Pick: more

Austin Reaves: 1.5 3-pointers made

Austin Reaves has shot well from behind the arc during March, making at least two in each of his four games. But Reaves missed all five of his 3-point attempts when the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves on Dec. 21.

Pick: more

D’Angelo Russell: 22.5 combined points and assists

D’Angelo Russell is coming off a career-high 44 points and although that production likely will decrease with James back in the lineup, the hot-shooting point guard should still play a key role.

Pick: more

Jaden McDaniels: 5.5 combined assists and rebounds

Jaden McDaniels has settled into a strong role with the Timberwolves and contributes in multiple facets.

Pick: more

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!