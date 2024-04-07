NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Sleeper Picks For Timberwolves Vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are 9-1 in their last 10 games and enter play Sunday riding a four-game winning streak that has propelled them into eighth place of the Western Conference standings.

Playing the Minnesota Timberwolves represents a potential playoff preview, although the Denver Nuggets currently are in first place with a half-game lead.

Sleeper Picks and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $500 in a first deposit match. Sleeper has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Sleeper is offering a special sale for LeBron James’ scoring.

Sleeper Picks: Timberwolves vs. Lakers

LeBron James: 19.5 points

James has put together another remarkable season and appears to be staving off some concern with his foot injury as the Lakers try to make a playoff push.

James has scored at least 20 points four games in a row, and in nine of his last 10.

Pick: More

Anthony Davis: 26.5 combined points and assists

Anthony Davis has done a bit of everything for the Lakers and should be carried by his scoring against the Timberwolves while also figuring to register a handful of assists.

Pick: More

Jaden McDaniels: 0.5 turnovers

An easy winner with Jaden McDaniels, who has at least one turnover in the last four games. Prior to the current stretch, McDaniels did go consecutive games without turning the ball over.

Pick: More

