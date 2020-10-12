NBA Finals Highlights: LeBron James Leads Lakers To 17th Championship

The Los Angeles Lakers were crowned the 2020 NBA champions after blowing out the Miami Heat in Game 6, 106-93.

The final score was not representative of the actual game as the Lakers dominated on both ends of the floor for most of the night. Los Angeles saved their best defensive showing when it mattered most as the managed to hold Miami to only 36 points in the first half, an incredible showing given the pressure of the moment.

LeBron James got the Lakers rolling early by pushing the pace off every Heat miss, barreling to the rim and scoring at the rim to put the team ahead. Miami previously had success slowing down James by walling off the paint, but he was able to counter with his early transition opportunities.

James’ command of the offense led to an impressive triple-double (28 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists) while also contributing defensively with crisp rotations. For his efforts, James was unanimously voted the 2020 Finals MVP.

Despite a heel contusion that hampered him on Friday, Anthony Davis was his normal self in Game 6 as he simply dominated the painted area on both ends. Davis deterred numerous shots at the rim that allowed the Lakers to get out on the break while he was able to get loose for easy looks of his own.

Davis finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds to go along with two blocks and a steal, but his defensive presence was what really put L.A. over the top.

Rajon Rondo was arguably the driving force behind the blowout as the guard made an impact as soon as he entered the game in the first. Rondo was aggressive getting to the basket, but he also made the Heat pay from beyond the arc as he drained 3 of his four three-point attempts.

Rondo became the second player in NBA history to win a championship with the Lakers and Boston Celtics, and finished Game 6 with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Overall, the defensive effort and offensive execution was near-perfection and the storied franchise was able to leave the bubble with its record-tying 17th NBA championship.

What’s next for Lakers

After four months away, the Lakers will finally get the opportunity to leave the bubble and get back home to their families and loved ones to properly celebrate this title.

While the 2020-21 season’s start date is up in the air, the purple and gold can rest knowing they are NBA champions once again.

