NBA Free Agency Rumors: Avery Bradley Signs With Miami Heat
Up next
Author

Avery Bradley endured a rollercoaster first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning an NBA championship despite not joining the team on its title quest once the schedule resumed in the Orlando bubble.

Bradley undeniably had a valid reason to opt out of the NBA restart. The guard wanted to avoid putting his 6-year-old son at risk amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and decided to remain with his family. The issue of racial injustice that resurfaced over the summer also played a part in his decision.

But Bradley’s absence appeared to have impacted his role and significance in L.A., even though he was head coach Frank Vogel’s go-to on-ball defender prior to the league’s shutdown in March.

However, after declining his $5 million player option for the 2020-21 season, the veteran guard decided to sign with the Miami Heat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Bradley’s future in L.A. was put into question after Kenatvious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso emerged as star role players for the Lakers in the Orlando bubble.

But his stock seemingly remained high with a few title-aspiring teams said to have been interested in luring the guard away this free agency.

Bradley started 44 games for the Lakers this past season, establishing himself as one of their key defenders while also shooting a decent 36% from the field. His return began to appear doubtful once the team used its full midlevel exception on Montrezl Harrell.

Lakers reportedly pursued Eric Bledsoe before Dennis Schroder trade

Strengthening the backcourt seems to have been one of the priorities for the Lakers this offseason. Before trading for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Dennis Schroder, L.A. reportedly explored a deal for Eric Bledsoe, who the Milwaukee Bucks wound up moving anyway.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Anfernee Simons, Lakers, NBA Draft

NBA Draft Rumors: Lakers Interested In Selecting Prep-To-Pros Sensation Anfernee Simons

As we inch closer to the 2018 NBA Draft, the rumor mill is picking up steam, and the Los Angeles Lakers are a team…

Lakers Rumors: Deron Williams Interested in Joining Los Angeles?

After missing out on Chris Paul last off-season, they settled for Ramon…
Lionel Hollins, Lakers, Frank Vogel

Lakers News: Frank Vogel ‘Looking Forward’ To Lionel Hollins Remaining Involved Despite Being Ruled Out For Orlando Bubble

The Los Angeles Lakers had already planned to trim the number of coaches included on their 35-person traveling…

Lakers Rumors: Kobe Bryant ‘Farthest’ Donald Sterling Traveled To Recruit

It is a shame that the NBA and its fans never got a chance to see Kobe Bryant and LeBron James face off in the…