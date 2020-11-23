NBA Free Agency Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Signs With Rockets
DeMarcus Cousins is just three years removed from being one of the best centers in the NBA. However, a torn Achilles tendon, a torn quad, and a torn ACL have completely changed the trajectory of his career.

Cousins suffered his Achilles injury while having a career season with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18. He then left the team in free agency, turning down a multi-year extension to sign a one-year “prove it” deal with the Warriors.

He was able to return for 30 regular season games and a small portion of the playoffs in the 2018-19 season, playing better than expected but not at the level he was playing with the Pelicans. He tore his quad during the Warriors’ first-round playoff series.

After fully recovering from that injury, he signed a one-year minimum deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was projected to be the team’s starting center, reuniting him and Anthony Davis. However, he tore his ACL in a workout two months before the season began, and was replaced by Dwight Howard. He ultimately was cut from the team, but was given full access to the team’s training facility.

Although there was some speculation Cousins would re-sign with the Lakers, he has instead joined the Houston Rockets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Cousins is being given another chance to prove his value with the — after two career-altering injuries. If he can even be 50% of the player he was with the Pelicans, he may still be a valuable player. If not, this could be one of his final stops in the NBA.

Cousins teases return in social media video

With the elongated offseason allowing for players to receive far more rest and training time than usual, Cousins may be able to return to the NBA at full strength.

To prove this, he posted a video of himself in a solo workout, hinting that he was ready if a team is willing to sign him.

