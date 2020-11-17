NBA Free Agency Rumors: Hawks, Clippers Involved For Rajon Rondo

Although the Los Angeles Lakers may be reigning champions, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has a busy offseason ahead with so many looming questions about the roster.

The front office has already made a splash by reaching an agreement to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green and the 28th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The trade was made with the Lakers reportedly expecting to lose Rajon Rondo in free agency.

To no surprise, the veteran point guard has declined his player option for the 2020-21 season in order to reach the open market. Other Lakers have as well, including Anthony Davis, but it is believed he will re-sign with the team.

The same cannot be said for Rondo, as the Atlanta Hawks and L.A. Clippers have emerged as potential suitors, according to NBA insider Frank Isola:

Rajon Rondo is expected to receive a significant offer from the Atlanta Hawks ($15 million for two years guaranteed) but according to a source, Rondo remains focused on potentially joining the Clippers. He could possibly get the mid-level from LAC. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 17, 2020

The prospect of Rondo parting ways with the Lakers has seemingly become an inevitable at this point. Not only with their pending trade for Schroder, but particularly with the Hawks and Clippers each making an aggressive bid.

Rondo’s heroics in the bubble provided a much-needed spark for the Lakers en route to their record-tying 17th title in franchise history. His performance down the stretch has now clearly resulted in plenty of interest from both contenders and rebuilding teams.

The Hawks are seemingly making efforts to shore up the supporting cast around point guard Trae Young following a stellar sophomore campaign. Rondo’s presence would undoubtedly pay some major dividends for the budding, young superstar’s development at this point in his career.

If he were to sign with the Clippers, it would provide them with championship experience and someone who could handle the ball in crunch time.

Lakers’ roster needs

The addition of Schroeder provides the scoring punch and playmaking ability that the Lakers were sorely lacking throughout the season. Of course, it also leaves them with some more rather notable voids to fill on the roster now that Green and Rondo are presumably gone.

With with Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee each holding a player option, L.A. will need to put some major resources into filling out the wing.

