NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Among Five Teams Expected To Meet With Bruce Brown

The start of NBA free agency is around the corner and the Los Angeles Lakers will be hard at work not only figuring out which players to bring back from last season, but also looking to bolster the roster with some new faces. One name that has been garnering a lot of buzz recently is Bruce Brown.

After turning heads during a couple seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Brown was an absolutely crucial member of the Denver Nuggets’ championship team last year, often finding himself finishing games with his toughness, defense and timely shot-making. Now an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers are reportedly eyeing the five-year veteran, but they aren’t alone.

According to Ian Begley of SNY the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks, along with the Lakers, are expected to meet with Brown once free agency kicks off:

Free agent Bruce Brown is expected to meet with the Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Mavericks at the start of free agency, per SNY sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 30, 2023

Bruce Brown is also meeting with the Lakers early in the free agency period, per SNY sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 30, 2023

Brown, as expected, is garnering a lot of interest around the league because he is the type of player any team could use. A team with championship aspirations like the Lakers are always in need of wings who can defend multiple positions and hit open shots and Brown has proven he can do that on the biggest stages. But younger teams looking to make a leap also want someone like him who has that championship mettle and experience he could pass on to his teammates.

For the Lakers, Brown would fit in seamlessly either as a starter or coming off the bench. He is the type of player head coach Darvin Ham loves because he gives absolutely everything he has any time he is on the court.

Thanks to waiving Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba, the Lakers are able to offer Brown the non-taxpayer midlevel exception worth $12.4 million. They are undoubtedly hopeful that will be enough to bring Brown over to the purple and gold.

Lakers ‘increasingly confident’ in ability to sign Bruce Brown

The Lakers have a lot of competition in trying to bring in Brown, but apparently the franchise believes they are in the driver’s seat to secure his services.

Recent reports state that the Lakers are ‘increasingly confident’ in their ability to sign Brown for that exception. The team’s decision to release both Beasley and Bamba could be proof that the Lakers feel strongly that they will get their target.

