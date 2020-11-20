NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Focused On Marc Gasol To Replace Dwight Howard
Up next
Author

Ahead of NBA free agency beginning Friday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said he would look to strike a balance of maintaining continuity within the roster but also improving.

That process had already begun days prior, as the Lakers reached an agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Dennis Schroder in a trade for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft that went on to become Jaden McDaniels.

Then shortly after free agency began, the Lakers and Wesley Matthews reportedly agreed to a one-year contract. There also appeared to be a pact for Dwight Howard to return, but he quickly deleted a tweet and went on to reach a reported agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Lakers now are keying in on signing Marc Gasol as a replacement to Howard:

The 35-year-old is no longer producing at the level he once did for the Memphis Grizzlies, but remains a serviceable big man and is coming off a bubble performance in which he slimmed down.

Gasol would figure to form a tandem with JaVale McGee, much like he and Howard did this past season. Gasol averaged 6.3 rebounds per game and also shot effectively from deep, connecting on 38.5% of his attempts behind the arc.

Lakers options at center

In addition to Gasol, the Lakers have been linked to Serge Ibaka and Tristan Thompson. There also is the possibility of a reunion with DeMarcus Cousins. Ibaka could wind up signing a more lucrative contract than what the Lakers are able to offer, which could ultimately lead them to Gasol.

It would represent a homecoming of sorts, as he was drafted by the Lakers in 2007 and included in their blockbuster trade with the Grizzlies to acquire Pau Gasol.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis: Lakers Lacked ‘Championship Mentality’ Closing Out Game 1

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a strong start in the NBA Finals, crushing the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1. But…
Anthony Davis, Lakers

NBA Rumors: Lakers Viewed As ‘Leader In The Clubhouse’ For Anthony Davis Trade With Pelicans

With the 2019 NBA Draft quickly approaching on June 20, the New Orleans Pelicans have provided teams information…

Lakers Rumors: Multiple Teams Interested In Alex Caruso At 2019-20 NBA Trade Deadline

Leading up to the 2019-20 NBA trade deadline, much of the attention has been on the Los Angeles Lakers not having…
Anthony Davis, Pelicans, Lakers

Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Pelicans Refuse To Deal With Lakers

One of the biggest stories heading into the offseason continues to be the saga involving New Orleans Pelicans superstar…