NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Interested In Re-Signing Markieff Morris

One of the more underrated moves from the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 season was the signing of Markieff Morris, who was bought out by the Detroit Pistons.

Morris came to the Lakers on a minimum contract for the remainder of the year and wound up being one of the team’s most impactful players during the postseason. Morris played in all 21 playoff games, finding himself in the starting lineup twice.

He was also very efficient from three, shooting a remarkable 42% behind the arc. As someone who can shoot the three and defend at a relatively high level, Morris can easily be a high-impact player in the 2020-21 season.

Because of that, and his seamless fit with the roster, the Lakers reportedly are interested in re-signing him, according to Broderick Turner of The L.A. Times:

The Lakers are interested in retaining free agents Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris after both had strong seasons and playoff outings.

This is not the first time the Lakers have shown reported interest in keeping Howard, but it is a first report on their potential plans with Morris.

Morris is just one name on a long list of Lakers free agents, but it appears he is a priority for them. Beyond the obvious of re-signing Anthony Davis, Morris, Howard and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope all look to be players the Lakers want to retain.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka acknowledged carrying over continuity from a roster that won the championship is a priority. Though, Pelinka added it wouldn’t come at the expense of being complacent.

Morris signs with new agent

It was already unclear what Morris’ plans were in free agency, but him changing agents during the offseason surrounded him with even more question marks.

Both Markieff and his twin brother, Marcus, switched agents and are now represented by Chafie Fields of Wasserman, one of the few agents representing both NBA and NFL players.

