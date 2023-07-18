NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Met With Dillon Brooks Before Signing With Rockets

During their postseason run last year, there was no opposing player more despised by fans of the Los Angeles Lakers than Dillon Brooks. Then a wing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks talked a lot of trash about LeBron James but failed to back it up or even address it to the media when things didn’t go his way.

An unrestricted free agent this summer, it was made clear early that a return to Memphis was out of cards for Brooks, although he rebounded in a big way, securing a four-year, $86 million contract with the Houston Rockets. The number being that high surprised many as it seemed that there wasn’t much of a market for Brooks, but apparently there was and the Lakers were on periphery of it.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Lakers met with Brooks during free agency but they would’ve needed to go the sign-and-trade route to do make it happen:

To my knowledge, the Dallas Mavericks were said to be seriously in the mix for Brooks’ services. Milwaukee was also keeping close tabs on the situation on the off chance Khris Middleton took his talents elsewhere. Brooks also met with the Lakers, but there was no smooth pathway to acquiring him given their cap situation, unless the Lakers were prepared to go down the complex sign-and-trade path that Houston did.

The Lakers didn’t have anywhere near the salary cap space that Houston did and thus, it would have taken a lot to acquire him. Giving up draft capital and perhaps some sort of salary filler for a player who was atrocious in that first round playoff series would have been tough to swallow.

Brooks averaged just 10.2 points in the six-game series while shooting an abysmal 31.2% from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range. In fairness, he was a big part of the Grizzlies’ success during the regular season and is a very good perimeter defender. But his shooting struggles and overall attitude likely made many teams wary of bringing him in.

But the Lakers at least felt it necessary to meet with him so there was some interest. But ultimately, Brooks got his payday in Houston and will look to show he is worth it.

Lakers Max Christie named to All-Summer League Second Team

In addition to the players brought in during free agency, the Lakers also have another young player who could step into a prominent role on the wing next year in second-year guard Max Christie.

Christie showed off his potential in Las Vegas during Summer League and he was rewarded by being named to the All-Summer League Second Team. Christie averaged 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 blocks while shooting 50% from 3-point range and 100% from the free throw line.

