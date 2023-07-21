NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers One Of Many Teams Expected To Have Interest In Rudy Gay

The Los Angeles Lakers roster currently sits at 13 players under contract and with the team preferring to go into the season with one open roster spot, that means one more player will be added before the season begins. And most likely that player will be a big man as Rob Pelinka has spoken about the team’s desire to add a little more size to help take some of the load off superstar Anthony Davis.

Christian Wood has been linked to the Lakers for some time now, but there is no guarantee the franchise brings him in and there could be more competition for his services. Now, another veteran name has become available, though he is not what anyone would consider an actual big man, in Rudy Gay.

After being traded a couple times this offseason, Gay was released by the Oklahoma City Thunder and is now a free agent. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers are one of many teams expected to have some interest in the veteran forward:

Veteran forward Rudy Gay is expected to draw interest from several playoff-caliber teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told HoopsHype.

He may not fit the mold of what the Lakers need most, but Gay has proven to be an effective forward who can still score the ball in his later years. He was a trusted member of the Utah Jazz’s rotation the last two years, plays solid defense and can knock down shots from deep, though he had a down year by his standards from 3-point range last season.

The concern with bringing in someone like Gay is that the Lakers already have a number of players who play the same position as he is basically a power forward at this stage. With LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince already in the fold, it feels as if Gay would be more of a veteran presence than someone who would really make a difference on the court.

The priority for the Lakers is surely still to bring in a big man, but if they are unable to come to terms with the right one, a reliable veteran like Gay is far from the worst kind of player they can sign.

Lakers’ Taurean Prince believes Darvin Ham’s defensive mindset fits him perfectly

While there may be interest in Gay, the Lakers have already brought in a 3-and-D combo forward in the form of Prince. The veteran spent the last two seasons in Minnesota but is now excited to be in L.A. and play for head coach Darvin Ham.

Prince spoke on the defensive philosophy of the Lakers coach saying it’s perfect for somebody like him as he prides himself on stopping whoever is in front of him and doing whatever it takes to get his team the win.

