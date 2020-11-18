NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Calling Dwight Howard To Relay Interest

Following a season-ending injury to center DeMarcus Cousins in the months before the 2019-20 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers took a chance by signing Dwight Howard to a non-guaranteed contract.

Howard’s talent was never in question, but difficulties surrounding his attitude led him to be on four teams in three years. The move proved to be one of the Lakers’ best of last offseason, as Howard set aside any ego and became a critical part of the team’s championship efforts.

He was incredible off the bench during the regular season, and stayed positive and effective during the postseason when his role was very inconsistent from series to series.

Now, as he hits unrestricted free agency in the 2020 offseason, the Lakers have reportedly made it known how much they want him back, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on the “Mason and Ireland” show:

“Dwight Howard is another guy the Lakers have to decide on. I’m told they want to bring him back. They call him three times a week to let him know, ‘Hey, we want you.’ But, does Dwight Howard have a market outside of L.A.?”

L.A. will have to make a number of decisions regarding free agents, as they could have as many as eight players from the 2019-20 team reach the open market. If this report is correct, then Howard may be one of their priorities, alongside re-signing back Anthony Davis and potentially Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Whether it’s Howard, JaVale McGee, or other rumored big men tied to the Lakers such as Tristan Thompson, L.A. will probably want to have two true centers on the roster to allow Davis to play more minutes at the power forward position during the regular season.

Golden State Warriors showing interest in Howard

While the market for centers like Howard is not great, there are still teams besides the Lakers that need help in the frontcourt. One of these teams is the Golden State Warriors, who are extremely thin at center, perhaps their only glaring weakness.

Howard is reportedly a player they are targeting in free agency, as he would help shore up their rotation, likely getting starter minutes during the regular season.

