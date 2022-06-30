NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Using Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception On Lonnie Walker IV

The NBA free agency window is underway and the Los Angeles Lakers are already busy at work trying to make improvements to their roster.

While the big fish the Lakers are after is Kyrie Irving, they have begun making some smaller signing in the meantime as they negotiate with the Brooklyn Nets.

The first signing the Lakers made was a familiar face in big man Damian Jones, who is returning on a two-year minimum contract.

Given the Lakers’ lack of cap space, they can only hand out minimum contracts as well as the taxpayer mid-level exception, which is worthy $6.5 million.

It appears L.A. has found the player they want to give that to as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they are signing former San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV:

Lonnie Walker IV is signing a one-year, $6.5M deal with the Lakers, sources said. https://t.co/7xBnStLWfo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Walker is a former No. 18 overall pick in 2018 out of Miami, although his tenure with the Spurs was filled with ups and downs.

He is coming off his best season though, averaging 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 40.7% from the field. Walker is not known for his shooting but can knock down a few threes when needed as a career 34.3% shooter from deep.

Walker is a client of Klutch Sports, which likely played a big role in him landing in L.A.

Lakers sign Brown but lose Monk

In addition to Walker, the Lakers also have added another guard that is a young and a former first-round pick in Troy Brown Jr., another Klutch client.

Both of them will help replace the production the Lakers are losing in Malik Monk, who signed with the Sacramento Kings.

