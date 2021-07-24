NBA Free Agency Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Has Interest In Signing With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them if they hope to fill some of the notable voids on their roster following an early exit from this year’s playoffs.

There has been no shortage of rumors involving the Lakers and their potential targets in free agency. Even if the front office does what it can to shore up some much-needed cap space, they will need to find ways to get some bang for their buck this offseason.

Among the notable players that could be on their radar is Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie after declining his player option in order to test the market.

According to Broderick Turner of the L.A. Times, Dinwiddie has interest in returning to his hometown to play for the Lakers:

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who starred at Woodland Hills Taft High and California, declined his player option for $12.3 million with Brooklyn to become an unrestricted free agent. Dinwiddie, who missed most of last season because of an ACL injury, has interest in joining the Lakers.

Reports of Dinwiddie’s potential interest in the Purple and Gold surfaced once he opted to become a free agent. They indicate that if a team is not willing to give him a big payday, he may look to make an exception for the opportunity to return home.

Securing the bag could prove to be difficult for Dinwiddie after playing in just three games before suffering a torn ACL that kept him out the rest of the year. Fortunately, the timeline of his recovery indicates that he will be good to go for the start of next season.

Prior to that, Dinwiddie emerged as a breakout star in Brooklyn by averaging 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 64 games during the 2019-20 season. While it would have been difficult for him to replicate these numbers with their influx of star power during the offseason, the 28-year-old still has his prime years ahead of him.

Not only will Dinwiddie get to enjoy a homecoming in L.A., but he will also be joining another team with championship expectations. He was expected to play a major part in the heavily predicted showdown between the Lakers and Nets this year until injuries derailed both team’s chances.

Dinwiddie believes he’s best free agent point guard

It’s no secret that the Lakers are on the hunt for a point guard this summer as they have been linked to just about every one available, whether it be Dinwiddie, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry or Russell Westbrook.

Dinwiddie certainly doesn’t lack confidence as he recently stated that he feels he’s the best of the bunch, among the free agents at least.

