NBA Free Agent Rumors: Glenn Robinson III Signs With Kings

While the Los Angeles Lakers did a complete overhaul of the roster that won the franchise’s 17th NBA championship, they still have some work to do. Beyond eventually re-signing Anthony Davis, they still have to fill out their final two veteran minimum bench spots, sitting with only 11 rostered players.

A name that had been floating around as a potential target was shooting guard Glenn Robinson III. Robinson has been the definition of a journeyman through the first six seasons of his career, playing for five different teams.

His most recent stint came with the Philadelphia 76ers, who were in desperate need of shooting during the 2019-20 season. L.A. is still potentially looking for another consistent shooter off the bench — in addition to a backup center — meaning Robinson was a perfect fit.

However, they will not get an opportunity to sign Robinson, as he has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Sacramento Kings, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

The Sacramento Kings and free-agent forward Glenn Robinson III have agreed to a deal, a league source told HoopsHype. It’s a one-year, $2.03 million, HoopsHype has learned.

Robinson’s contract is worth the veteran’s minimum, which the Lakers would have been able to afford. This likely means that either the Lakers reported interest in him wasn’t that strong, or that Robinson did not want to play on a team that would be unable to give him consistent minutes.

At this point in the offseason, with training camp beginning Tuesday and the season just about three weeks away, the Lakers have very little to offer in terms of money and playing time. They’ll need to sign players who are comfortable spending a majority of their time on the bench and starring in their role.

Lakers reverse course on Quinn Cook’s waive and stretch provision

After waiving guard Quinn Cook prior to the beginning of free agency, it was reported that the Lakers would use the waive and stretch provision, essentially saving them $666,667 against the hard cap.

However, given how free agency went for L.A., they deemed that this was an unnecessary move. They will reportedly no longer use that provision, paying Cook’s $1 million all this season.

