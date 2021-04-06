NBA Free Agent Rumors: Lakers Agree To Contract With Ben McLemore
Up next
Author

Although the 2020-21 season hasn’t gone exactly as they had hoped, the Los Angeles Lakers are still in a position to contend for a championship if they can get healthy before the playoffs.

Even though they are currently without their two stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers decided to stand pat and didn’t make any trades before the deadline despite being linked to Kyle Lowry and a number of other big-name players.

The Lakers did have two open roster spots though, giving them the ability to pick up a couple of impact players on the buyout market should they become available. They filled one of those roster spots pretty quickly with the addition of a former All-Star in center Andre Drummond.

With the final roster spot, it was reported that the Lakers were looking for a 3-and-D wing, which would address a major need for them on the perimeter.

It appears they have found their man as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that they have agreed to a deal with Ben McLemore after he was bought out by the Houston Rockets:

McLemore isn’t really known for his defense, but he does bring shooting to the table, which is much-needed right now considering how much the team has struggled offensively without their two stars.

In eight career NBA seasons, McLemore is a 36.3% shooter from deep. The former No. 7 overall pick out of Kansas has appeared in 32 games for the Rockets this season, averaging 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 35.7% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range.

In addition to his shooting, the McLemore signing also doesn’t come as much as a surprise for L.A. since he is repped by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

It remains to be seen how many minutes McLemore will get when everyone on the Lakers is healthy, but there is no doubt he can add an extra scoring punch off the bench while so many other key players continue to work their way back from injury.

Now that the Lakers’ roster is full, they would have to waive someone if they want to make any more additions before the April 9 buyout deadline.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Kobe Bryant, Lakers

Lakers News: Caron Butler, Jamal Crawford Won’t Honor Any All-Time List Without Kobe Bryant In Top-5

The all-time greatest NBA player debate is back in full swing after ESPN recently released its list of the top 74…
Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Lakers

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Not ‘Out Of The Running’ To Sign Kyrie Irving Amid Nets Reports

In perhaps the most important offseason in team history, the Los Angeles Lakers will be armed with the No. 4 pick in the…
Dwight Howard

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Dwight Howard Signs With 76ers After Tweeting About Lakers Return

The Los Angeles Lakers had decisions to make on multiple players who helped the team win the 2020 NBA…
Dwight Howard

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Received Sixth Man Of The Year Vote

The NBA announced the recipient of this season’s Sixth Man of the Year Award with Los Angeles Clippers…