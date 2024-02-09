NBA Free Agent Rumors: Lakers Frontrunners To Sign Spencer Dinwiddie On Buyout Market

The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to stand pat at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, not making a single deal after recent success and high asking prices changed the team’s trajectory from a few weeks ago. They had been rumored to land Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie at one point, but Dinwiddie was ultimately dealt to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for former Laker Dennis Schroder.

The Raptors made the trade as a means of clearing cap space during the summer of 2024, as Schroder is on a two-year contract while Dinwiddie’s deal is expiring. They had no interest in Dinwiddie as a player, and rumors immediately surfaced that they would be waiving the veteran guard in order to avoid paying him a games played bonus.

Dinwiddie is unlikely to be claimed on waivers given his $18.9 million price tag and the $1.5 million games played bonus. And once he clears waivers, the Lakers are projected to be his likeliest landing spot on the buyout market, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the front runners to sign guard Spencer Dinwiddie when he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. The 30-year-old L.A. native averaged 12.6 points and 6.0 assists for BKN this season. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 8, 2024

Dinwiddie, 30, had put together a solid season with the Nets. He started in all 48 of his games played, averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 assists on 39.1/32.0/78.1 shooting splits. His inefficiency has been well-documented throughout his career, but he has shown himself to be an effective player when in the correct role. Specifically, when he was a sixth man for a short period with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers also have the advantage of having more to spend than most teams at this point of the season. Because they were frugal in their acquisition of Gabe Vincent this offseason, the Lakers have about $1.6 million left of their mid-level exception to use on a buyout free agent. Most teams only have the prorated veteran minimum remaining.

If the Lakers do ultimately sign Dinwiddie, it would certainly be as a backup behind D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and even Vincent — upon his return from injury — and Max Christie.

It figures to be one of the smallest roles of Dinwiddie’s career, making it possible he chooses to go a different route altogether than joining his hometown team.

Russell’s improved play changed Lakers’ calculus at deadline

Part of the reason the Lakers chose to stay where they were at the deadline is because of how well Russell has played, as he is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career.

