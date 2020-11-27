NBA Free Agent Rumors: Lakers Interested In Glenn Robinson III

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a largely successful free agency, but they are yet to fill in a few holes in their roster ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Despite signing Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol, L.A. is reportedly looking for another center to add more depth at the position and let Anthony Davis focus majorly on playing at the 4.

The Lakers could also earmark the remaining roster spots to another guard or forward. And according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the NBA champions have considered signing former Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers 3-and-D wing Glenn Robinson III:

Glenn Robinson III, one of the top wings remaining on the market, has drawn interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Utah Jazz, league sources told HoopsHype.

Signing Robinson III would bring in another competent wing defender and shooter to L.A. with the Michigan product boasting a 37.3% career efficiency from downtown. But unless a championship team’s appeal itself is enough to entice the forward, the Lakers could face a tough challenge in their pursuit of the 26-year-old.

L.A. can only offer minimum contracts to complete the roster after the franchise failed to remove Luol Deng’s salary from the books. The Lakers have also used their bi-annual and mid-level exceptions already.

Lakers reportedly stretched Quinn Cook’s salary

Roster improvements came at a hefty price as the Lakers edged dangerously close to hitting the $139 million hard cap. The front office now has to count every dollar and in a move to somewhat unburden their payroll, the organization reportedly stretched Quinn Cook’s salary after waiving the guard earlier this month.

The move saved the Lakers around $667,000 for this upcoming season, a small but significant amount in the grand scheme of things considering the NBA’s complicated salary rules.

