NBA Futures: Champion Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks Early 2024 Favorites

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA Title on Monday night and opened as early co-favorites with the Milwaukee Bucks to raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy again next June. Both teams lead with odds of +460. The Boston Celtics follow closely at +500, while the Phoenix Suns are listed at +700. Regulated and Ontario Sportsbooks have the Golden State Warriors as strong contenders, with odds of +1200, while the Los Angeles Lakers are in contention at +1500.

The Denver Nuggets, powered by Nikola Jokić’s incredible performance, secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Jokić was instrumental in the Nuggets’ victory, with outstanding support from a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Bruce Brown and former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also contributed significantly to the team’s success. The Nuggets showed remarkable efficiency by defeating the Timberwolves, Suns, Lakers, and Heat in the Finals. Jokić was crowned Finals MVP and etched his name in history as the first player to lead in points, rebounds, and assists during the playoffs.

The core players for the Nuggets, including Jokić, Murray, Porter, and Aaron Gordon, remain under contract. With the added likelihood of Bruce Brown staying, the Nuggets seem well-positioned for a potential repeat.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks had a less favorable playoff run, bowing out in the first round against the Miami Heat. This early exit resulted in the firing of Coach Mike Budenholzer. However, with a roster anchored by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are still seen as perennial contenders. Their offseason will be crucial, especially with Brook Lopez entering free agency and Khris Middleton having a player option. Adrian Griffin has been announced as Budenholzer’s replacement.

The Boston Celtics, led by Coach Joe Mazzulla, also had a strong season. However, their postseason run ended in the conference finals. The dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum is expected to keep the Celtics in contention.

Despite some setbacks, the Phoenix Suns are also among the favorites. After losing to the Nuggets in the playoffs, the team has seen some changes, including the dismissal of Coach Monty Williams. New coach Frank Vogel is expected to bring stability to the Suns.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who had their deepest playoff run since 2020, o[pen at +1500. The team remains highly dependent on LeBron James, who will enter his age-39 season. As a Lakers reporter, it is essential to note that the Lakers’ management must make some strategic moves in the offseason to bolster their chances.

The Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Clippers follow, with odds of +2700, +2100, and +2300, respectively. Several other teams have varying odds, indicating an unpredictable race for the championship.

It’s essential to keep an eye on the upcoming draft on June 22 and the start of free agency on June 30 as the teams make moves to strengthen their rosters for the 2023-24 NBA season.

2023-24 NBA Championship Odds