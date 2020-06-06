NBA G League Cancels Remainder Of 2019-20 Season

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 season has been cancelled. The season was postponed on March 12, and would have concluded on March 28.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” Abdur-Rahim said in a statement.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”

Despite the cancellation of the season, the G League will still announce its end-of-the-year Awards in the upcoming weeks including MVP, Rookie of the Year, and the Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year.

And though players won’t return to the court, they were paid for a full season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The NBA G League paid out all of its players through the season (17 canceled days) and extended their health benefits, per sources. https://t.co/NJhimO75lp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020

The 2020-21 season is set to be a major one for the G League with the introduction of the Select Team that was created as an alternative to the college basketball system for top high school prospects.

The roster will feature top-ranked high-school prospect Jalen Green as well as three other top recruits and will be coached by former Los Angeles Lakers player and assistant, Brian Shaw.

The G League will also be introducing a new team based in Mexico City that, like the Select Team, will not be affiliated with an NBA team, but will compete like a normal G League team. That is contrast to the Select Team which will only play exhibitions that won’t count towards standings.

The Lakers’ South Bay affiliate finished the season a disappointing 19-25.