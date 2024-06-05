NBA GM Believes Lakers View Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen As ‘Dream Target’ On Trade Market

An intriguing target that could available this summer is Utah Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen, who has become a hot commodity since blossoming in Salt Lake City. Given his ability to space the floor and self create a bit, it makes sense to fantasize about him alongside Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

The last few years have shown that L.A. is more successful when Davis is paired next to another big that can either defend and rim protect or shoot the 3. Notably, Marc Gasol was the last example of this as his ability to shoot and passing created a fluent offense for the Lakers.

And if Markkanen becomes available, the Lakers will surely be interested given their desire to add quality talent to get back into championship contention. In fact, on NBA general manager believes Markkanen is the dream target for the Lakers this offseason, via Sean Deveney of Heavy:

“There are a few teams that, when you look at it, he is going to be their dream target,” the GM said. “The Lakers, you get a guy like him with Anthony Davis, and that’s perfect for both guys. The Knicks would love to get hold of him. The Heat, again, put him with Bam (Adebayo) and that is the pair you want to build around, you can send Jimmy (Butler) wherever he wants.

With three first round picks at the Lakers’ disposal, L.A. needs to be aggressive to improve the roster as this free agency class is not particularly deep. However, there are teams that could simply outbid the purple and gold, as the general manager pointed out:

“The problem for the Lakers, the best offer is going to be Rui (Hachimura) and Austin Reaves and two first-rounders, let’s say. Well, if I am Oklahoma City, I can beat that. If I am Houston, I can beat that. The Warriors can beat it—it’s a long list,” the GM said. “So the only way that happens is maybe other teams get worried about his injury history and the Lakers are sitting there with the best offer. If Utah knows they’re not gonna extend him, you’d have to consider it. I do think they extend him, but still, you’ve got to consider it.”

All of this could be for naught as signs are pointing to Utah being willing to extend Markkanen and build around him in the future. Regardless, general manager Rob Pelinka needs to keep his options open while being aggressive on players that could become available on the trade market.

Austin Reaves doesn’t think Anthony Davis gets enough credit for his defense

Last season featured another superb defensive season from Anthony Davis, but did not get consideration for Defensive Player of the Year, ultimately finishing fourth. Considering he had strong showings against a number of big-time players, including Lauri Markkanen, Austin Reaves believes Davis does not get enough credit for his defense.

