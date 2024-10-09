NBA GM Survey: Lakers’ JJ Redick Voted Last Among New Coaches Expected To Make Big Impact

The Los Angeles Lakers may be winless through two preseason games, but the mood and atmosphere seems to be a lot lighter now that head coach JJ Redick is at helm.

Redick has been lauded for his communication skills and attention to detail, and so far the players have been responding positively to his leadership. Even new players like Bronny James have noted how much Redick’s changed the culture on the team as he mentioned the vibes seem to be better compared to last year.

There is a lot of pressure on Redick’s shoulders heading into the 2024-25 season as Los Angeles is desperate to compete for another title while LeBron James is still playing at a high level. Unfortunately, Redick and his coaching staff have their work cut out for them as they will be going up against a loaded Western Conference filled with teams that can make a case they can contend.

There were several new head coaches hired this past cycle and an anonymous GM survey revealed executives around the league aren’t so sure Redick will be able to produce the results the Lakers organization is hoping for, via John Schuhmann of NBA.com:

Which new or relocated head coach will make the biggest impact on his new team? 1. Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix – 40%

T-2. Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland – 20%

T-2. J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit – 20%

4. Charles Lee, Charlotte – 10%

5. Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn – 7%

6. JJ Redick, L.A. Lakers – 3%

» Last year: Ime Udoka – 57%

At three percent, it’s clear that there isn’t much optimism for a first-time head coach like Redick to succeed in an environment like Los Angeles. The Lakers are far from an ideal situation to be in given the pressure that comes with trying to win with an aging LeBron plus a roster that is unproven outside of its starters.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer was voted the most likely to improve his team’s fortunes and it makes sense given their solid offseason. Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson and Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff were tied for second, though the two are in entirely different situations in the Eastern Conference.

Redick has shrugged off any sort of notion that he’s facing pressure, and it’ll be interesting to see how he and the team open up the regular season.

JJ Redick pleased with Lakers’ improvements in second preseason game

The Lakers may have lost to the Phoenix Suns in their most recent preseason game, but JJ Redick said afterwards he was pleased with the improvements they made.

