NBA GM Survey: Lakers’ Lindsey Harding Recognized As A Top Assistant Coach

When new Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke about filling out his coaching staff, he said he wanted some veteran voices as well as some young, hungry up-and-comers. When it comes to the latter, someone that certainly fits that bill is Lindsey Harding.

Redick is extremely familiar with Harding as both were star players at Duke University during the same time period. Harding has been climbing the coaching ranks since 2018 and last season was named G League Coach of the Year after leading the Stockton Kings to the best record in the league.

By all accounts, Harding is quickly growing into one of the more promising young coaches in basketball and she was recently recognized as such. In the annual NBA GM Survey, the Lakers assistant received votes for the best assistant coach in the NBA:

Who is the best assistant coach in the NBA? T-1. Sam Cassell, Boston – 17%

T-1. Micah Nori, Minnesota – 17%

3. Sean Sweeney, Dallas – 10%

T-4. Chris Quinn, Miami – 7%

T-4. Jeff Van Gundy, LA Clippers – 7%

» Also receiving votes: David Adelman, Denver; Pat Delany, Toronto; Chris DeMarco, Golden State; Lindsey Harding, L.A. Lakers; Trevor Hendry, Cleveland; Juwan Howard, Brooklyn; Royal Ivey, Houston; Jay Larranaga, LA Clippers; Josh Longstaff, Charlotte; Dale Osborne, Orlando; Jordan Ott, Cleveland; Terry Stotts, Golden State; Jay Triano, Sacramento

The top of that list is no surprise as Sam Cassell has long been an outstanding assistant while Micah Nori had multiple head coaching interviews this summer as well after bring the top assistant in Minnesota. But Harding garnering votes alongside the likes of the highly-regarded David Adelman and former head coach Terry Stotts says a lot about how the Lakers assistant is viewed.

With former head coaches Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks on the Lakers staff under Redick, Harding may not get quite as much attention. But she has already begun proving herself in her coaching career and is someone who could quietly have a big impact on this team.

Lakers’ Dalton Knecht voted amongst top draft steals in NBA GM Survey

Lindsey Harding wasn’t the only member of the Lakers to be recognized in the annual NBA GM Survey as rookie Dalton Knecht also saw his name in a couple of different categories.

Knecht was tied for most votes as the biggest draft steal following his drop to the Lakers with the 17th overall pick. Additionally, the Lakers forward also received votes as the rookie who will be the best player from this class five years from now.

